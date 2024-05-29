Billings man charged with supplying fentanyl that resulted in second fatal overdose

BILLINGS - A Billings man previously charged with supplying the fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death has been charged with supplying the drugs that resulted in a second death.

Erik Matthew Castillo, 26, appeared for arraignment Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail. He pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs resulting in death, and an alternative charge of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs - fentanyl. Castillo denied an additional felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute - fentanyl.

Judge Thomas Pardy set bond at $250,000, the amount issued on a recent warrant for Castillo's arrest. He is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Castillo was taken into custody recently after investigators alleged he was responsible for supplying fentanyl to Ethan Oak, a 23-year-old Billings man who died of an overdose in October 2023.

Castillo was previously charged in February with supplying the fentanyl that resulted in the December 2022 death of 22-year-old Caden Winnick.

