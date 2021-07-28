Billings man charged with negligent homicide for January shooting on Rims

BILLINGS - A 19-year-old Billings man was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court with negligent homicide for a shooting last January on the Rims.

Kobe Dillian Carr pleaded not guilty at arraignment and was released without bond. Carr was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family while the case is pending.

According to charging documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 21 inside a car parked on the Rims near 280 Southview Drive. Prosecutors said Carr and another man, who was identified in January as Kane James Streitz, also 19, were in the car together as Carr was trying to disassemble a semiautomatic handgun and the weapon fired.

The round struck Streitz in the head and he died later at the hospital.

In an interview with a police detective, Carr allegedly admitted to the shooting and called it an accident. Police said Carr called 911 from the scene.

"I was messing with, and then I shot him, I did not mean to," Carr said in the 911 call, according to charging documents. "My life is done...He's my best friend. I accidentally shot him."

