Billings man charged with felony following 'mass vandalism' spree

BILLINGS - A 19-year-old Billings man who authorities allege caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to nearly 100 parked vehicles during what police described as a "mass vandalism" spree was charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Gabriel Douglas Lamb appeared for arraignment by video from the county jail and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500. His bond was set at $25,000.

Lamb and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday after police were tipped to their involvement in the crime spree. The boy, whose name has not been released, was remanded to Youth Services.

The vandalism spree happened late on Jan. 26 in central Billings. Police said over the next few days officers took reports of 95 damaged vehicles that had windows shot out by BBs. In court records, prosecutors detailed several of the damage reports, including one family that reported all three of their vehicles had been struck. Authorities estimated the total amount of damages at about $40,000.

A tip from a girl identified in court records only by her initials led police to arrest Lamb and the boy, who was also identified only by his initials in court records. The girl told officers that she was with Lamb and the boy when the shootings happened, and Lamb had earlier bragged about buying "over 400 rounds" to shoot.

The girl said the pair shot at vehicles, windows, and signs for about three hours, including in areas around Pioneer Park, Billings Senior High School, Terry Park, and the South Side, court records state. Damage to vehicles was reported in all those locations.

After obtaining a search warrant for Lamb's residence, officers located him at his job. Prosecutors said Lamb agreed to a search of his vehicle and officers located a 1911-style BB gun, a CO2 canister, and numerous scattered BBs.

Officers later searched Lamb's residence and located four more BB guns, multiple BBS, a box of CO2 canisters, and other accessories, court records state.

After his arrest, Lamb allegedly admitted that he and the 17-year-old both shot at vehicles over several hours. The boy was then located by officers and after initially denying involvement admitted to shooting multiple vehicles, court records state.

