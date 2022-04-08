Billings man admits misdemeanor charges in animal cruelty case

BILLINGS - A Billings man charged last month with several felonies related to the abuse and killing of numerous dogs has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Michael James Bigelow changed his plea Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court, admitting guilt to 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Bigelow was sentenced to one year in prison with all time suspended.

The 34-year-old man was initially charged last month with four felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and nine misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. After hearing prosecutors describe the case as "egregious" at a March 11 arraignment hearing, Bigelow was ordered held in the Yellowstone County jail on $125,000 bond.

Bigelow was arrested on March 3 after an investigation was initiated by a Yellowstone County Sherrif's Office Animal Control Officer who received a complaint of several large dogs harassing horses on property off of Bender Road.

Authorities said they found numerous dogs dead from being shot and others chained and in poor health.

RELATED: Billings man charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty

RELATED: Bond set at $125,000 for Billings man accused of killing, abusing dogs

RELATED: Neighbors say animal cruelty existed for years at south Billings property

RELATED: Former neighbor says Billings man charged with animal abuse allegedly did same at Heights home

RELATED: 19 dogs released to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter after owner arrested

