Billings man accused of raping and soliciting teens in exchange for cash, vape pens

A 43-year-old Billings man was charged with soliciting and raping multiple teen girls he met online through Snapchat, with the first alleged offense dating back to 2013.

Brandon Lee Loomis pleaded not guilty Friday in Yellowstone County District Court to seven felony charges, including child prostitution and sexual intercourse without consent of a minor under age 16.

According to charging documents, Loomis met with four girls he found online multiple times, starting when they were as young as 13 or 14. One of his alleged victims called him a "plug," meaning he provided alcohol, marijuana and vape pens to children in exchange for sex, according to the documents.

“The nature of these offenses is egregious," Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said at Loomis's hearing.

Authorities were alerted to Loomis' behavior following a report from a victim's therapist to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. That girl, who is 14 or 15, met with police March 4 at the Yellowstone Valley Child Advocacy Center.

The girl told police a man had sexually assaulted her friend and added her on Snapchat, using the name "iconic406". She began communicating with him, and the man sent her money online in exchange for nude photographs. She said his name was Brady, and the name on the account was Brad. She told police he was in contact with multiple other girls at her school.

In 2024, she said the man picked her up during her lunch break and drove her to a parking lot near Rocky Mountain College. He pushed her head down to perform oral sex, but she said she stopped about 30 seconds in because she was uncomfortable, noting his penis was small and smelled bad, according to court documents.

He gave her cash and a vape pen, according to court documents. They met around 20 times over the next few years, she said.

Using records from the girl's Snapchat account, detectives found a location where the two met. A detective then paired that information with law-enforcement database and matched the "iconic406" user name with Loomis.

The detective then used her Snapchat account to find another victim, who described similar encounters with Loomis. Police interviewed four total victims.

Billings police brought in Loomis for an interview on May 7, and he was described as "shaking uncontrollably." The interview ended when he requested an attorney, and he never denied the allegations, according to court documents.

Judge David Carter set the bond for Loomis, who has no criminal history, at $400,000 and ordered tracking by a GPS device. He is not allowed any contact with children, including his own.