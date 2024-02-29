Billings law enforcement thwarts possible kidnapping following chase

BILLINGS - Law enforcement in Billings thwarted a possible kidnapping early Thursday following a pursuit through the city.

Billings police said on social media the incident began shortly after midnight when officers were called to a possible kidnapping in progress in the 4200 block of State Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene immediately, police said, and attempted to stop a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle fled and several agencies joined a pursuit as the suspect fled in a vehicle through the South Side, midtown, downtown, and into the Heights.

The pursuit slowed after Montana Highway Patrol troopers successfully deployed spikes, but the vehicle continued north out of the Heights until a trooper used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop, police said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Billings man identified by police as Anthony Garcia, was arrested without further incident. He faces possible charges of kidnapping, partner or family member assault, aggravated assault, criminal endangerment, and fleeing/eluding.

A female victim was located in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, police said.