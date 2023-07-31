Billings house hit by gunfire early Monday

BILLINGS - Billings police said a house near the downtown area was hit by gunfire early Monday.

Police said in a social media post officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of North 20th Street for reports that a home had been shot.

Officers discovered the residence had been struck by gunfire several times. There were no reported injuries.

The shooting was the third time in fewer days that gunfire has struck a residence in Billings. An 11-year-old girl sleeping in a South Side residence was wounded late Friday when someone fired a gun into the back of the house. The girl was treated for a shoulder wound at a Billings hospital and released.

Less than four hours later, the same house was hit again by gunfire. No one was injured in the second shooting.

