Billings hospital locked down briefly Thursday morning

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare was briefly locked down Thursday morning while police investigated a threat involving a firearm.

The lockdown was initiated at about 7 a.m. after information developed that a person of interest in a threat at a nearby business was at the hospital. The original threat report involved a 51-year-old Billings man at a business in the 500 block of Hansen Lane, police said in a press release.

Numerous Billings police officers and deputies from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital shortly before 7 a.m. and coordinated with hospital security staff. The person of interest was located and detained at about 7:08 a.m., the press release states.

At 7:10 a.m. the hospital lifted the lockdown. No injuries were reported.

The person of interest was later released, the press release states. Investigators determined that there was no actual immediate threat at the hospital. The investigation in relation to the original report remains ongoing.

