Billings girl injured in shooting

House targeted twice within 4 hours
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 10:03:38-04

BILLINGS - An 11-year-old girl was injured just before midnight Friday when someone fired into a house where she was sleeping. The same house was targeted again a few hours later.

Billings police said in a social media post the first shooting in the 600 block of South 31st Street was reported at 11:58 p.m. when officers responded to the hospital for a report of a shooting victim being brought in.

A bullet was fired into the back of the house and struck the sleeping girl in the shoulder, police said.

The same house was hit by gunfire at 3:30 a.m. when several rounds were fired at the front of the house. There were no reported injuries in the second shooting.

Police said a suspect in the second shooting was described as a juvenile white male possibly wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a firearm with a green laser.

No other information was released.

