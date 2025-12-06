Billings doctor sentenced to probation, fined $100K for soliciting sex

A former Billings doctor who pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to arrange commercial sex avoided prison in federal court Thursday.

Usman Hanif Khan, 52, was sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $100,000 by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters.

According to court documents, Khan arranged through a social media app to meet with a female who he thought was an adult at his home in Billings in 2023. The female turned out to be underage, and Khan paid her for a consentual sex act.

Khan previously cared for patients at St. Vincent Regional Hospital as a contractor, but he was not employed by Intermountain Health, which owns the hospital.

Related: Billings doctor pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex