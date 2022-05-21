Billings daycare's license suspended after employee charged with sexual assault

BILLINGS — A daycare on the Billings West End has had its license suspended by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services after an employee was charged with sexual assault of a 3-year-old.

The license for Kim Redding, the owner of the in-home daycare on the 3100 block of Avenue D, was suspended on Wednesday, two days after dozens organized a protest outside of the house, calling for the daycare to be shut down.

Redding's significant other, 51-year-old Luis Contreras, pleaded not guilty on May 13 in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of felony sexual assault. Court documents list Contreras as an employee and resident at the daycare since 2016.

Photo courtesy Yellowstone County Detention Facility Luis Contreras, 51, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony sexual assault against a 3-year-old girl.

Documents also cite a 9-year-old from 2020 who accused Contreras of sexual assault while at the daycare.

DPHHS began an investigation in March after learning of the complaints. Redding said Contreras has not been at the daycare since that time. He is currently forbidden from associating with minors or being anywhere minors may congregate as a condition of his charges. Contreras is out on $50,000 bond as he awaits his next court date.

