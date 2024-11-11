Billings carjacking ends in downtown crash following police pursuit

BILLINGS - Billings police were looking for two people involved in an armed carjacking early Monday.

Police said on social media the carjacking was reported at 4:38 a.m. in the 4000 block of Grand Avenue when a man and two women used a handgun to threaten a driver and take a vehicle. The vehicle was located by Montana State University Billings police officers and a chase ensued involving both campus and city police officers.

As officers were converging on the fleeing vehicle the male passenger jumped out of the vehicle, police said, and was able to elude officers on foot.

The pursuit continued into the downtown area until a vehicle crashed into the stolen vehicle at the intersection of North 27th Street and Montana Avenue. Police did not report if anyone was injured in the crash.

Two women in the stolen vehicle fled the crash scene on foot and police said the driver was apprehended. The female passenger and the male passenger remained at large as of 8 a.m.

Police said the driver was identified as a 28-year-old woman from Billings. She faces possible charges of robbery, criminal endangerment, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest, police said.

