Authorities seeking Wednesday walkaway from Billings pre-release center

Authorities are seeking a walkaway from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings Wednesday afternoon.

Rodney James Trimble, 47, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown and balding hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a grey backpack.

He walked away around 3:16 p.m., according to Alpha House.

Trimble was sentenced for three charges in 2019: drug possession in Missoula County, forgery in Lewis and Clark County and drug possession and possessing illegal articles in Powell County.

If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.