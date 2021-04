Authorities are seeking help finding a woman who walked away from the Passages pre-release center in Billings Monday evening.

Sara Morrison, 32 of Lame Deer, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 223 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She walked away from the facility about 7:30 p.m. She was convicted of drug charges in Rosebud County.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, don't approach her and call 911.