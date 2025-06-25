Authorities investigating shooting west of Billings

Yellowstone County deputies are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting west of Billings.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release that the shooting was reported at 11 a.m. at the 7400 block of Burlington Avenue and involved two men.

The victim was conscious and talking to responders before he was taken to a hospital, Linder said.

The suspected shooter is cooperating with authorities.

Linder said authorities believe the shooting was limited to the two men involved, and others in the area are not in danger.