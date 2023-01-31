Watch Now
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide

Montana State Prison
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Authorities are investigating the suspected homicide of an inmate at the Montana State Prison who was convicted of killing his father in Dawson County in 2017.

Todd C. Fisher, 49, was pronounced dead Sunday at the prison.

Officials with the Powell County Sheriff's Office, where the prison is located, and the Montana Department of Corrections are investigating the death as a homicide.

Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.

In 2019, Todd Fisher was sentenced to 70 years in prison, according to the Glendive Ranger-Review.

He appealed, and the Montana Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 2021.

