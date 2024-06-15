Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide near Silesia

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a residence north of Silesia that occurred on Friday, June 7.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Friday in a news release that law enforcement responded to the residence Wednesday for a welfare check requested by friends following a concerning email from a man living there.

Deputies found two dead bodies, killed by gunshot wounds: Jerry Leggate, 70, and his wife, Laura Leggate, 62, according to McQuillan.

After processing the scene Thursday and conducting autopsies Friday, investigators determined that Jerry Leggate had shot his wife before shooting himself on June 7.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to McQuillan.

