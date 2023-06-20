Watch Now
Authorities ID suspect in killing of neighbors in Kellogg, Idaho

Authorities have released the name of a man who is suspected of killing 4 people in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday.
Four people were found dead inside a home on West Brown Ave in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 20, 2023
KELLOGG, ID - Authorities have released the name of a man who is suspected of killing four people at an apartment complex in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday.

Majorjon A. Kaylor, 31, who was initially detained by law enforcement, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary in Shoshone County.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP) it's believed the incident happened after a dispute between neighbors occurred.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports Kaylor appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

Four people were found dead inside a residence on West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho om June 18, 2023.

Three of the four shooting victims have been identified, according to KREM-TV.

They are Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Guardipee, and Devin Smith.

