Arrest warrant issued for man accused of Billings truck and trailer thefts

Yellowstone County authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a man accused of using fake checks to steal a truck and an RV from two Billings businesses.

Jonathan Shane Roberts was formally charged in Yellowstone County District Court with four felonies, including theft and issuing a bad check.

The case began on July 3, when Denny Menholt Chevrolet reported a theft complaint to Billings police.

Roberts allegedly used a check to purchase a Ford F-350 truck the day before, but the check bounced, according to charging documents. An employee at the dealership tried calling multiple numbers associated with Roberts and driving to his residence, but he could not connect with Roberts.

Five days later, on July 8, another incident occurred involving Roberts using bad checks totaling about $102,000 to buy an RV from Bretz RV and Marina in Lockwood.

Authorities discovered both the truck and the RV on July 16 in Caldwell, Idaho.

The investigation revealed that Roberts has ties and a criminal history in Texas and Louisiana, in addition to Montana, according to charging documents.

