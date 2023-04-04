Armed man killed in shooting by Bozeman police officers

BOZEMAN - A man is dead after a shooting involving Bozeman police officers on Monday.

According to a Bozeman Police Department press release, officers responded to a disturbance call on Bungalow Lane in Bozeman around 1:12 p.m.

The man was reportedly carrying a shotgun and said people were on their way to kill him. He left the area in a vehicle as officers responded and went to the Greenmore Court area.

The press release states the man produced a firearm as officers approached his vehicle, leading to a shooting with five Bozeman police officers.

The man was found dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

Bozeman police said the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

No further details were immediately released.