Anaconda shooting case unsealed

ANACONDA — The case against Michael Paul Brown, the man accused of killing four people at a bar in Anaconda, has been unsealed.

Because Monday, September 1, is a holiday, documents associated with the case were not immediately available. However, court filings shed more light on the case's status.

Brown is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 3, on four felony counts of deliberate homicide. The 45-year-old from Anaconda will appear before Montana 3rd Judicial District Court Judge Jeffrey Dahood.

MTN News Screenshot from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court online filing system.

According to the online portal for searching case information in Anaconda-Deer Lodge District Court, the case was initially sealed on Aug. 5, 2025, the same day an arrest warrant was issued for Brown. Brown wasn't captured until Aug. 8, 2025. The case was unsealed on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

(Watch: Anaconda Shooting Timeline)

Brown is accused of the shooting deaths of Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74, on August 1 at The Owl Bar in Anaconda.

After the shooting, Brown allegedly stole a pickup truck and fled to the mountains west of town, leading to a week-long manhunt.

In the following days, hundreds of members of law enforcement from more than 30 local, state and federal agencies conducted a manhunt for Brown.

(Watch: Michael Brown arrested west of Anaconda)

On Friday, August 8, Brown was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. near the Ranch Bar just south of Highway 1, west of Anaconda. He was arrested near a structure located within the search area.

As of Friday morning, Brown remained in custody at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center, where he’s been since Aug. 8. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

(Watch: MTN looks into why the case was sealed)

The family of Brown told MTN that he was an Army veteran who suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD. The family told MTN they had sought help for Brown through both the Montana VA and the Montana State Hospital, but were not able to get assistance.

According to Lt. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, Brown served in the U.S. Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and was deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005.

Brown was in the National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said. He left military service with the rank of sergeant.

An outpouring of support for the families of the victims and The Owl Bar has been seen in recent weeks. Montana bars, casinos and taprooms from across the state raised $125,000 for the Anaconda shooting victims’ families. Their original goal was $16,000.