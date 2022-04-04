Amber Alert issued for Wyoming children

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buffalo Police Department for two young children.

The children were taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth. She is described as a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, maroon shirt, and black hoodie.

The children are 4-year-old Aspen Marie Roth, white Hispanic female 3.5 to 4-feet, 27-30 pounds, brunette hair, hazel eyes, olive skin tone. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink long sleeve with a reference to Paris on it.

Serenity Ann Naslund is a 2-year-old white female, 3-feet tall, 25 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin. She was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans and an unknown top.

Alexis Roth was driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan, with Wyoming plate 16-9068.

They are traveling with a 3-month-old female Alexis has custody of. They were last seen in Buffalo, Wyo. around 10 a.m. Sunday and may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas.

Anyone with information should call 911.