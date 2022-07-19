Adult tricycle of woman with cerebral palsy stolen from Billings front yard

BILLINGS — Tuesday was supposed to be a celebration for Mikey Little. But there was a cloud hanging over her 24th birthday, as the Billings resident who lives with cerebral palsy had her adult tricycle stolen sometime over the last week.

"It’s my car basically," Little said.

Little is in the process of learning how to drive, but in the meantime rides the tricycle to keep some independence. She said she's had it since she was an early teenager.

Photo courtesy Peggy Swalley Mikey Little's tricycle looks similar to this model: purple, though hers has a white basket in the back and a black basket on the front.

The stolen tricycle is purple with a large white basket in the back and a black basket in the front. She last rode it to an appointment on July 12 and then went out of town for a few days. When she went to use it Monday, it wasn’t in its normal spot right next to the porch.

"I was a hot mess. (Monday) was rough," Little said. "I was pretty devastated."

Tuesday was better - a birthday lunch at Billings West End restaurant CJ’s always helps.

"Today’s been good," she said with a small smile. "I gave myself a day, and then today told myself that something good will come from this."

But friend Peggy Swalley is still angry.

"They know what that trike is for," Swalley said. "It's not normal riding. It's someone who really needs to have it."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Friend Peggy Swalley posted about the stolen tricycle on a popular Billings Facebook page and received an offer to help Little the same day.

Little filed a police report and posted about the theft on her Facebook page, but Swalley took it a step further, posting in the Billings Neighborhood Watch page for its 27,000+ members.

"It's worth a try," she said. "I don’t have faith that the person who stole it is going to grow a conscience and give it back, but if somebody sees it, they’re going to help."

She already received a message Tuesday about someone possibly donating a new trike, which would be a huge help.

"They’re hard to come by," Little said, "but I’ll figure something out. I have to."

It's nothing new - she’s spent her whole life being resourceful.