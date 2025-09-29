42 dogs seized near Shepherd in animal abuse investigation

SHEPHERD - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office announced Monday it has seized 42 dogs as part of an ongoing animal abuse investigation.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that authorities served a search warrant Thursday at a residence on 12 Mile Road as part of an investigation into animal neglect/cruelty involving several dogs at the residence.

A veterinarian who accompanied sheriff’s office personnel to the residence assessed the dogs at the scene and determined that, due to conditions and health concerns, it was in the best interest of the dogs to seize them so health care and other necessary treatment could begin immediately, the press release states.

Forty-two dogs were seized from the property and taken to a location where additional veterinarian personnel were already staged and waiting.

All of the dogs received an additional assessment and were treated as necessary, Linder said. Five of the seized dogs were taken to a local veterinarian hospital for advanced care.

The seized dogs included Newfoundland’s, and Australian Shepherds, ranging from puppies to adult dogs.

All of the seized dogs are in possession of the sheriff’s office and are receiving necessary care and treatment.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office is informed of the investigation and will be receiving reports from our investigators to determine possible charges, the press release states.

"People have already contacted the Sheriff’s Office offering to help with food, etc," Linder said. "We ask that any assistance offered be in the form of cash donations, and NOT dropping of food. We want to remain consistent with the food and not have various brands. All donations will go towards the care and treatment of the dogs."

Donations may be sent to:

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Carol

PO Box 35017

Billings, MT 59107

Or dropped off at:

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office

2323 2nd Ave North

Billings, MT

