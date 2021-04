Three people were arrested and a Roosevelt County deputy was injured following a pursuit involving several sheriff's offices in eastern Montana Wednesday night.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton posted on Facebook that the three allegedly "stole a pick-up, burglarized a residence, stolen some fuel and ran from Sheriff's Deputies."

The deputy was transported as a precaution, and Fulton said he believes he will be okay.

A patrol vehicle was also damaged during the incident.