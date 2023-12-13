$250K bond set for Billings woman accused of driving into religious group

BILLINGS - Bond was set at $250,000 on Wednesday for a Billings woman accused of repeatedly driving into a religious group gathered downtown.

Genevienne Marlene Rancuret, 55, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the county jail and pleaded not guilty to nine felony counts of assault with a weapon for the incident Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street.

Rancuret is also charged with felony counts of criminal mischief and criminal endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor DUI.

Q2 News Genevienne Marlene Rancuret appeared in Yellowstone County District Court for arraignment Wednesday by video from the county jail. Her bond was set at $250,000.



The bond was set at the amount requested by a prosecutor who described the incident as "exceptionally violent and dangerous." The prosecutor also noted Rancuret was recently sentenced and is on probation for a previous felony conviction of assault with a weapon, and she has three prior misdemeanor convictions.

Rancuret was arrested Saturday afternoon a few hours after she allegedly repeatedly drove a Jeep Wrangler into a group of nine people gathered at the downtown intersection. The group were members of a religious organization known as Israel United for Christ.

One man suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

