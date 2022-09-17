Watch Now
2 teens shot during argument on Billings Rims

BILLINGS - Two teens were shot during argument early Saturday on the Billings Rims.

Police said in a social media post the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. The post did not provide a specific location where the shooting took place.

An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. There was no update on their conditions later Saturday.

A suspect fled the area and the investigation was ongoing, police said. No further information was released.

