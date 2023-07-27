Watch Now
2 men found dead at NW Montana boat launch

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 12:40:39-04

LIBBY – Two men were found dead on Wednesday afternoon near Rexford.

Law enforcement responded to the Rexford Bench boat launch for a report of a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the incident reportedly began as a verbal argument between two men at the boat ramp.

Eric Newman, 40 of Bend Ore., got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man, identified as Christopher Foster, 51 of Kalispell, pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

The sheriff says Foster then went back to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men died at the scene.

An investigation into the shootings is continuing.

Rexford Bench boat launch

