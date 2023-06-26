2 men arrested following man's death in Kalispell

KALISPELL – Two men have been arrested and are being held pending deliberate homicide charges following an early Sunday morning death in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a reported assault in the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m.

According to a news release, officers arrived and found a male suffering from “significant injuries.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he died.

Wiley Meeker, 18 of Somers, and 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell are being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of deliberate homicide.

No other information has been released.