2 injured in Billings shootings

BILLINGS - Two separate shootings on the Billings South Side early Tuesday sent two people to the hospital.

Billing police reported on social media at 3:14 a.m. that a 46-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting happened in an alley behind 312 S 28th St.

A few hours after police sent that initial report, officers again took to social media to report a 33-year-old man had been found with a gunshot wound at 313 1/2 S 28th St.

The male victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He told police the shooting happened west of where he was located.

Police say the shootings appear to be linked but have not released any information on potential suspects.