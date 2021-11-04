2 in hospital following stabbing by ex-employee at Jake's in downtown Billings

An ex-employee of the Jake's downtown restaurant at 2701 First Ave. N. was arrested Wednesday after police said he re-entered the eatery and stabbed four people.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet that Brandon Bird, 21, entered the restaurant around 6 p.m., grabbed two knives from the kitchen and tried to rob two waitresses.

The general manager stepped, and Bird chased two employees with the knives, according to Reid. He stabbed two, slashed a third on the arm and cut a fourth on the finger, Reid said.

Two were taken to the hospital with what Reid described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Employees then tackled him, and he was arrested at the scene by Billings police.

Bird is expected to face charges related to the stabbings and robbery, according to Reid.