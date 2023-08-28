Watch Now
2 in custody following Billings bank robbery

Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Police detained two people following a Monday afternoon robbery of the Wells Fargo bank on the 1300 block of Main Street in Billings.

One suspect entered the bank around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money with the threat of a weapon, Billings police wrote on social media.

The suspect fled, and police later found a vehicle leaving the area and began to pursue it at a low speed, police said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Main Street and Sixth Avenue North, and police detained the two people.

