2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings

KMGH
Posted at 3:00 PM, Sep 16, 2022
Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after police said they tried to rob an RV while carrying weapons in a south Billings parking lot.

The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.

One shot was fired during the incident, but police did not list any injuries.

The two were arrested shortly after the incident.

