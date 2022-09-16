2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings

Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after police said they tried to rob an RV while carrying weapons in a south Billings parking lot.
The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.
One shot was fired during the incident, but police did not list any injuries.
The two were arrested shortly after the incident.
