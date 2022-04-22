2 arrested following robbery of Billings liquor store

Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Billings West End liquor store Thursday night.
Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid wrote on Twitter that a man entered the Bottles and Shots store at 3925 Grand Ave. at 6:47 p.m. and stole liquor.
He was confronted outside the store and said he had a gun, according to Reid.
The man got into the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a woman, and they drove away.
Both were later arrested.
