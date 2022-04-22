Watch
2 arrested following robbery of Billings liquor store

Posted at 8:13 PM, Apr 21, 2022
Two people were arrested following a robbery at a Billings West End liquor store Thursday night.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid wrote on Twitter that a man entered the Bottles and Shots store at 3925 Grand Ave. at 6:47 p.m. and stole liquor.

He was confronted outside the store and said he had a gun, according to Reid.

The man got into the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a woman, and they drove away.

Both were later arrested.

