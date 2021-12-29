2 arrested after Billings shooting

BILLINGS - Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Billings.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of King Avenue East, police said in a press release issued Wednesday. Officers sent to the area found a 50-year-old Billings man with gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in an open field in the 3100 block of South Frontage Road. Two men were later arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on possible charges of felony assault with a weapon.

Police identified the suspects as Richard Mayer, 54, and Robert Robbins, 57, both of Billings.

The name of the victim and his condition has not been released. Police said in the press release there is a "known association between all parties involved."

According to state prison records, Robbins has prior convictions including deliberate homicide and robbery in Cascade County in 1995.

