18 arrested in Bozeman prostitution sting

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Police Department conducted a human trafficking and child exploitation investigation which led to the arrest of 18 people.

The investigation took place from July 20 to July 22.

The people arrested have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.

Below are the names of the people who were scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday, July 21 on charges of patronizing a prostitute, according to court documents:



Jessie Lee Donnes

Alekjandro Guerrero Aviles

Brian Edward Heck

Mark John Naharniak

David Stoker

Dana Paul Williams

Subsequent arrests were made over the weekend. Court documents state a first offense of patronizing a prostitute is now a felony charge in Montana.

Detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other evidence during the investigation.

The investigation was assisted by the Bozeman Police Department and Montana State University Special Victims Unite, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.

“We want to use this opportunity to educate the public and reach out to those in need of assistance,” Bozeman police Det. Cpt. Dana McNeil stated. “If someone is controlling or managing you, abusing you, withholding basic necessities from you in order to control you and your finances, providing you with illegal drugs, or if you feel scared, unsafe, and unable to leave the situation, seek help.”

