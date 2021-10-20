1 teen hurt, 1 arrested following shooting at Lake Elmo in Billings

Billings police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers Tuesday evening at Lake Elmo State Park.

A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound around 6:10 p.m., police said in a tweet. Police did not specify the gender of the victim.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody, police said.

Police remained on the scene Tuesday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.