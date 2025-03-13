1 taken into custody after body found in Lame Deer

Northern Cheyenne tribal authorities said Thursday they are investigating a body found near the Commodity Building in west Lame Deer.

One person has been taken into custody, Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services said in a news release posted to social media.

The body was discovered about 8:30 a.m. and had likely been dead for a few hours, according to authorities.

Authorities took the person into custody about an hour later.

Northern Cheyenne tribal police, the FBI and BIA are jointly investigation.

No other information, including identification of the body, was released.