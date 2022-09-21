1 killed, 1 jailed following fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - A person has died after being stabbed in Columbia Falls.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received a call at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later was pronounced deceased.

The suspect is being held in the Kalispell jail pending charges, according to Heino.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report