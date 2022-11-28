Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings shooting

Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 08:20:32-05

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's South Side.

Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.

Officers located a deceased male at the scene, and some time later discovered a second injured male in the 100 block of Hallowell Lane.

Several people were taken into custody to be interviewed, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

