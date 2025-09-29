1 dead, suspect at large in Wolf Point shooting

WOLF POINT - The Wolf Point Police Department said one person died after being shot in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on Blaine Street, and the suspect - identified as Ethan Murphy - was still at large as of 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The agency said an officer responded at about 8:40 p.m. to the reported shooting and found one deceased person and another person with a gunshot wound.

The officer provided medical assistance to the injured person until emergency medical services arrived, and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

Wolf Point residents were urged to shelter in place for their safety and to call 911 immediately if they see Murphy.

Additional responding agencies included the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

