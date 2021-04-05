Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Woman reported missing out of Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo
rivera4.jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 21:59:35-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is issuing a missing and endangered person advisory for Cheri Diane Rivera.

According to a press release, officers responded to a Motel 6 complaint that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend. Both she and the boyfriend were gone when officers arrived.

They may be headed back to Washington State in a dark green Ford pickup, and there is concern for Rivera’s safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Rivera's location is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the Q2 Streaming App