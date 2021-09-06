Man sentenced for sexual assault at Glacier National Park

MISSOULA — A former private-sector seasonal employee who admitted to sexually assaulting another private-sector seasonal worker in Glacier National Park has been sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, said Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Eduardo Luis Diaz, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty on March 3 to sexual abuse. He was allowed to self-surrender. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in July 2020, Diaz and the victim, identified as Jane Doe, were both seasonal employees working in Glacier National Park for a private-sector company with a contract to operate in the park and were living in employee housing.

Doe became intoxicated at a party. After Doe had passed out, Diaz sexually assaulted Doe. In an interview with a National Park Service ranger, Diaz told the ranger that he had engaged in sex with Doe.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the National Park Service.

