Yellowstone County vaccination clinic appointments available on April 17, 19 and 20

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Appointments for fast, free Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinics may be made now for the Saturday clinic at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall and for Monday and Tuesday clinics at the Shrine Auditorium. All these clinics will provide the first dose of Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older.

In response to changing demand for vaccine, the first-dose and second-dose community clinics will be consolidated starting Monday, April 19, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

The clinics will be:

· Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. – noon at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall.

· Monday, April 19, from 7 to 11 a.m. AND from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium.

· Tuesday, April 20, from 7 to 11 a.m. AND from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium.

Schedule your vaccination appointment online now at mtreadyclinic.org . You will need to scroll down to find links for the MetraPark clinic and each Shrine clinic and some may be on Page 2.

Or schedule your appointment by phone now: Call 406.651.6596 before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Most people are leaving these clinics vaccinated within 30 minutes of arriving. The clinics are sponsored by RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services with assistance from the Montana National Guard.

Individuals under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinic or may be printed out in advance at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

When you schedule your first dose, please be sure you will be available at that same time three weeks later to receive your second dose. All second doses will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.

