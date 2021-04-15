Yellowstone County reports first COVID-19 death in April

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County has recorded the first death of a resident due to COVID-19 illness so far this month. At least 262 Yellowstone County residents have succumbed to pandemic illness since spring 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

A man in his 70s passed away on April 14, 2021, at a Billings hospital.

“While the number of local infections and deaths have decreased in each succeeding month of 2021, those facts don’t lessen loss and grief for this latest victim’s loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I offer my deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

This virus is still in Yellowstone County. So far in April, 207 new cases have been confirmed and nineteen COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Billings hospitals.

Each of us can choose to help reduce the risk of ourselves and our families getting infected by wearing masks when with people outside our household, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated. More than 36,000 county residents have been fully immunized against this highly contagious virus.

Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 16 and older. Make appointments for free, fast vaccinations at mtreadyclinic.org or by calling 406.651.6596 before 5 p.m. Friday, April 16. These community clinics will be held at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall on Saturday and at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., on Monday and Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccines also are available at local pharmacies, which may charge an administration fee or bill insurance. Check vaccinefinder.org.

