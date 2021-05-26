Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 deaths reach 268

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - A fourth Yellowstone County resident has passed away this month due to COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 268 lives lost since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

A woman in her 80s died on Tuesday, May 25, at a Billings hospital.

“This death is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our community,” said John Felton Yellowstone County health officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I offer my deepest sympathy to the victim’s family and friends. I strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this highly contagious virus.”

Vaccination is the most effective way to end the pandemic. Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available through retail pharmacies. In addition, RiverStone Health is staffing these upcoming free, walk-in vaccination clinics:

· June 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lockwood High School, 1932 U.S. Highway 87 E., Pfizer and J&J vaccines.

· June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Pfizer and J&J.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older and the Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

People under 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

