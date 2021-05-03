Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 deaths reach 265

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County is reporting its first death of a resident in May due to COVID-19. The latest death brings the total number of residents that have passed away due to the pandemic to 265 since the first county resident died in April 2020.

A man in his 60s passed away on Saturday, May 1 at a Billings hospital.

“This latest death of a Yellowstone County resident is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 continues to impact families in our community,” said John Felton Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

In April, Billings’ hospitals had an average of 28 COVID-19 patients a day, nine of whom were Yellowstone County residents. Intensive Care Unit staff in both Billings hospitals cared for an average of three people a day and nearly two of the three were on ventilators due to COVID-19. In total, 489 county residents became ill with COVID-19 during April and 45 of them were hospitalized.

The most effective way to end the pandemic is by getting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination. Unified Health Command members (RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) are hosting walk-in first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics on:

· Monday, May 3 – 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

· Tuesday, May 4 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m.

In addition to walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, RiverStone Health will set up vaccination clinics on-site at businesses, churches or other locations as long as a minimum of 20 people are signed up to get the vaccine. Please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for more information.

COVID-19 vaccinations also are available at local pharmacies. Check vaccinefinder.org for more information.

