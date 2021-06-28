Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, total reaches 275

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reports that a sixth Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 illness this month, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 275 since April 2020.

A man in his 80s died Friday, June 25, at a Billings hospital. He had been vaccinated against the pandemic virus and had underlying health conditions.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the loved ones of this Yellowstone County man who died last week of COVID-19 related illness,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection, but the risk isn’t zero – especially when it comes to our sickest, most vulnerable friends and neighbors – while the pandemic virus continues to circulate in our community.”

At least 99 Yellowstone County residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week.

In clinical trials and in ongoing research studies, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been more than 95% effective at preventing serious illness and death in fully vaccinated people.

Vaccinations are available at many local pharmacies and medical clinics. RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below, offering both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older. People who already received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks ago and need a second dose should bring their vaccination card.

· Wednesday, June 30 -- Lockwood High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 30 – Dehler Park, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

· July 9 – RiverStone Health (four-story building) at 123 S. 27th St., 8 a.m. to noon.

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

