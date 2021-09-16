Yellowstone County reports additional COVID-19 death, total deaths reach 310

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - A woman in her 90s became the 310th Yellowstone County resident to have died of COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health announced Thursday.

This death was identified through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. This woman had been vaccinated against the virus and had underlying health conditions. She died at home on September 6.

“My heart goes out to this woman’s loves ones and to the families and friends of the other 309 county residents who have died from COVID-19 related illness,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president.

“Although no vaccine is 100% effective, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for most people,” Felton said. “Vaccination remains our fastest, safest, most effective defense against COVID-19.”

RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people and only at walk-in clinics.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics for all COVID-19 vaccines:

· Wednesday, Sept. 22, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Sept. 29, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

· Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

To make appointments for first and second vaccine doses with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

