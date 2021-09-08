Yellowstone County reports additional COVID-19 death, 100 COVID-19 patients in Billings hospitals

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Another Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic toll to 301 lives lost since April 2020, RiverStone Health reported Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 death reported is a man in his 70s who passed away on Aug. 25 at an elder care facility in Yellowstone County. He wasn’t vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. His death was reported through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

“This is the 14th COVID-19 death during August for Yellowstone County and we’ve already had two deaths in September,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “I offer deepest sympathy to the victims’ families. In memory of those lost, let us resolve to do all we can to prevent more COVID-19 illness and death.”

On Wednesday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were treating 100 inpatients for COVID-19 illness, including 33 in ICU and 23 on ventilators. Ninety-three of those hospital patients weren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals. RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people. RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

· Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival. Clinic will run till 6 p.m. if busy.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

To make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.